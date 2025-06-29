Following a fire accident at a vaccine depot in Guinea’s capital Conakry, World Health Organization (WHO) is supporting the authorities to devise urgent measures, including securing remaining vaccine stocks, to limit loss and prolonged impact of the damage.

A crisis cell has been set up and contingency plans are being reinforced.

WHO is working closely with the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene, UNICEF, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, World Bank, Médecins Sans Frontières and other partners to mobilize the resources to replenish vaccine stocks, relaunch vaccination campaigns and restore cold chain infrastructures.

The fire, which was brought under control thanks to the rapid intervention by the fire brigade and security forces, caused huge losses. According to official estimates, around 36% of the vaccines were destroyed, or more than 4 million doses, valued at US$ 6.7 million. Three out of the six cold storage facilities were destroyed – a 61% loss of the total storage capacity. Medical, IT and logistical equipment were also damaged, representing a further loss of US$ 2.4 million.

"WHO stands in solidarity with the people of Guinea following this tragic incident. We remain fully committed to supporting Guinea to rapidly restore its vaccination capacity and ensure the continuity of essential health services,” said Dr Jean Marie Kipela, WHO Representative in Guinea.

In collaboration with partners, WHO is commitment to supporting Guinea assess the damage, implement emergency measures and restock essential vaccines.