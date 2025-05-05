The World Health Organization (WHO) Ghana has welcomed Dr Fiona Braka as its new Country Representative, following official endorsement by the Government of Ghana.

A seasoned public health expert from Uganda, Dr Braka brings to her new role over two decades of extensive experience in disease prevention and control, public health emergency management, and strategic leadership. She will lead WHO Ghana’s technical and operational work, collaborating with the Ministry of Health, key stakeholders and partners to strengthen health systems, improve health outcomes, and accelerate progress towards Universal Health Coverage and the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Before her appointment to Ghana, Dr Braka held several senior positions within WHO across Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Uganda. In these roles, she spearheaded initiatives to advance primary health care and public health security, while leading diverse teams in complex settings. Most recently, she served as Coordinator of Emergency Response Operations at WHO’s Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo. In this capacity, she directed WHO’s response to major disease outbreaks and humanitarian crises across 47 countries and oversaw efforts to bolster national capacities for health emergency preparedness and response.

Dr Braka played a pivotal role in the eradication of wild poliovirus in Nigeria, contributing to the African region’s certification as wild polio-free in 2020. As an immunization team lead in various countries, she supported the expansion of national vaccination programmes, helping to bring essential health services closer to underserved communities.

As a dedicated contributor to global public health knowledge, Dr Braka has authored numerous publications in peer-reviewed journals. She holds a Medical Degree from Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda, and a Master of Public Health from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in the United States of America.

Her appointment marks a new chapter in WHO Ghana’s continued support to the country’s health sector.