On the 3rd and 4th of August 2023, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Ethiopia Country Office head Dr. Nonhlanhla Dlamini WHO representative a.i., and her team visited the Tigray region. The visit's objectives were to handover medical supplies, meet with the Regional Health Bureau Head, visit Ayder Hospital and to officially inaugurate the new WHO office premises and reaffirm continued support.

During the visit, WHO team met with Dr. Amanuel Haile, the head of the Regional Health Bureau, to discuss collaboration across the health sector as well as emerging needs and priorities. The discussion also centered around ongoing efforts to support health system rehabilitation and restoration of essential health services. The team visited the massive warehouse in Mekelle to handover the medical supplies to the RHB in the presence of the media.

Dr. Amanuel expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support of WHO and partners and called for a scaling up of support.

The team also visited Ayder Comprehensive Specialized Hospital, observed the situation on the ground, and highlighted the value of robust partnerships in enhancing the region's health system. The team also appreciated the innovative water treatment plant used in the hospital's kidney dialysis unit.

Dr Dlamini praised the resilience of the people of Tigray and expressed her appreciation for the government's efforts, support of humanitarian partners, and federal and regional authorities in stabilizing the situation. She also thanked donors such as the German government, ECHO, USAID/BHA, EHF, FCDO and CERF for their support during this difficult time. Supplies procured with the donors’ support were at the warehouse.

The Tigray Regional Health Bureau received 126 metric tons of medical supplies (64MT for Mekelle, and 62 MT for Shire) together with equipment. This came to a total of 250 Metric Tons. The target is to benefit more than 4 million people distributed amongst 110 health facilities. “WHO is dedicated to continuing its support for the region's healthcare response and strengthening the healthcare system in Tigray” reiterated Ms. Mupandare the Incident Manager for the Northern Ethiopia response with WHO. The visit was a major stride towards improving the situation in the area.

Finally, at the inauguration of the new WHO office, distinguished representatives from various government offices and United Nations agencies were present. They expressed their appreciation for the invaluable contributions made by the World Health Organization. Additionally, they extended their heartfelt congratulations to WHO on the occasion of its 75th anniversary.