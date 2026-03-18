The Ministry of Health has received emergency health kits from the World Health Organization (WHO) valued at approximately KSh 10 million to support Kenya’s response to the ongoing March–April–May (MAM) long rains and flooding affecting several parts of the country. The donation was received on behalf of the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Hon. Aden Duale, by Secretary Administration Mr Adan Halakhe from WHO Kenya Acting Representative Dr Neema Rusibamayila Kimambo during a handover ceremony held at Afya House, Nairobi. In his remarks, Cabinet Secretary for Health Hon. Aden Duale expressed appreciation to WHO for the timely support, noting that the contribution will strengthen Kenya’s capacity to respond to public health risks associated with flooding. The CS said the emergency kits, which contain essential medicines, medical supplies and life-saving equipment, will support frontline health workers in providing critical care, managing disease outbreaks and maintaining essential health services in affected areas. He noted that the ongoing long rains have led to flooding in several counties, resulting in displacement of families, disruption of services and increased risk of disease outbreaks. The Cabinet Secretary reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to protecting the health and wellbeing of Kenyans, noting that the Ministry, working closely with county governments and partners, has activated emergency preparedness and response mechanisms to ensure communities at risk receive timely health services. These efforts include strengthening disease surveillance, supporting rapid response teams, ensuring the availability of essential medicines and enhancing public awareness on preventive measures during the rainy season. Members of the public have also been urged to remain vigilant by maintaining proper hygiene, using safe water, sleeping under treated mosquito nets and seeking early medical care when experiencing symptoms of illness. Speaking during the handover, WHO Kenya Acting Representative Dr Neema Rusibamayila Kimambo expressed condolences to families affected by the floods and reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s response efforts. She noted that flooding across several counties has disrupted access to safe water, sanitation and essential health services, increasing the risk of diseases such as cholera and malaria. The emergency supplies handed over include cholera case management kits, rapid diagnostic and investigation kits, water treatment supplies and trauma kits expected to support health services for approximately 5,000 people in the most affected areas. The event was attended by Director of Public Health Dr Stephen Muleshe, WHO officials and senior Ministry of Health officials.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.