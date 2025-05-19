Today, the World Health Organization proudly celebrates Mauritius for its relentless and resolute commitments to tobacco control. The country is being recognized with the prestigious WHO Director General Special Recognition Award as part of World No-Tobacco Day 2025.

On this Monday 19 May 2025, at the very onset of the 78th World Health Assembly,

The Honorable Anil Kumar Bachoo, Minister of Health and Wellness received the Award directly from the hand of the WHO Director General in recognition of Mauritius exceptional efforts in tobacco control.

This recognition comes as no surprise. The World Health Organization has long regarded Mauritius as a Global Champion in the fight against tobacco.

Mauritius has demonstrated sustained leadership since 2003, supporting the establishment of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC). In 2004, the Republic of Mauritius became one of the first parties to ratify the Framework Convention. By 2008, the country had introduced its first WHO FCTC-compliant tobacco control regulations, mandating pictorial health warnings on cigarette packaging and implementing a comprehensive ban on tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship — a pioneering move in Africa.

In 2022, Mauritius strengthened again its Regulatory Framework, introducing plain packaging, larger health warnings, a complete smoking ban in all indoor and many outdoor public places as well as regulating tobacco industry interferences. The regulations also imposed a ban on the manufacture, import, distribution and sale of waterpipes, electronic-nicotine delivery systems, and heated, smokeless, flavored and roll-your own tobacco products.

These bold actions have made Mauritius the third country in the world to implement to the highest level the WHO FCTC and MPOWER recommendations and the first African country to introduce plain packaging.

Today’s award celebrates this steady, determined progress — a tribute to the unwavering commitment of the people of Mauritius and, in particular, the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Their ongoing dedication has contributed to a progressive decline in smoking prevalence across the country.

Indeed, data from the Ministry of Health and Wellness shows a decline from 21.7% in 2009 to 19.3% in 2015, and 18.1% in 2021. The latest figures indicate a gender disparity, with 35.3% of men and 3.7% of women reporting tobacco use. However, the 47.9% prevalence among men aged 25 to 34 in 2021 remains a concerning figure.

This award therefore not only honors Mauritius' high-level political commitment but also serves as an encouragement to maintain momentum. As the tobacco industry intensifies its marketing efforts, especially toward adolescents, continued vigilance and strong law enforcement remain essential.

The true reward will be a healthier future — one with fewer cases of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, which are preventable through sustained tobacco control.

Congratulations, Mauritius!