Her Excellency Mme. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received the Letters of Credence from Dr. Olushayo Olu, the newly appointed World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative to Liberia. The ceremony marked the official commencement of Dr. Olu’s tour of duty and signaled a new chapter in the longstanding collaboration between WHO and the Republic of Liberia.

During the presentation, Dr. Olu expressed gratitude to the Government of Liberia for its warm reception and reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to supporting the country’s health sector. He emphasized WHO’s focus on improving the health of women and children, maintaining essential health services, and assisting national efforts to combat substance abuse.

“We will continue to work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health, and all partners to support the Government of Liberia in ensuring that all Liberians have access to quality healthcare without financial hardship,” Dr. Olu stated.

In her remarks, Minister Nyanti described the WHO as Liberia’s traditional partner and commended the organization’s continued support in strengthening the nation’s healthcare system.

“We acknowledge the challenges faced by the WHO and the United Nations as a whole. We hope that you will remain steadfast, as we rely on your technical guidance to help the government address public health challenges and emerging threats,” Minister Nyanti said. “As Minister of Foreign Affairs, I expect much from you, and I believe you will deliver.”

The ceremony concluded with renewed commitments from both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and WHO to deepen collaboration and advance quality healthcare for the people of Liberia.