Over 1.6 million vulnerable Zambians, badly affected by the severe drought, are set to benefit from a new World Bank grant meant to address the adverse effects of the ongoing drought, the worst in the last 40 years.

Additional financing to the Scaling-up Shock Responsive Social Protection Project (SSRSP AF2) (http://apo-opa.co/4bIdnwt) will allow Zambia to scale up its Social Cash Transfer (SCT) program, which currently benefits approximately 8.5 million people, 40 percent of Zambia's population, and covers the 84 drought-impacted districts.

The SSRSP AF2 is an International Development Association (IDA) grant in the amount of $200 million equivalent from the Crisis Response Window (CRW), and will include a grant of $7.6 million from the Zambia Girls’ Education and Women’s Empowerment and Livelihoods (GEWEL) Multi-donor Trust Fund (MDTF).

"This additional financing is a critical intervention in our efforts to support those most affected by the drought in Zambia. It reaffirms the Bank’s commitment to building a resilient social protection system that can adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change on the most vulnerable citizens," said Achim Fock, World Bank Country Manager for Zambia.

In addition to direct financial assistance, the project will continue to support Zambia in strengthening the country’s institutional capacity and social protection delivery systems. This will also enhance the country's ability to respond more effectively and accountably to shocks in the future, complementing ongoing World Bank-funded social protection projects aimed at increasing climate adaptation and resilience.

"The emergency cash assistance, provided over a 12-month period, will support about 904,635 current SCT beneficiary households and extend to over 726,361 new households affected by the drought. This financing aims to mitigate the escalating impacts of the drought by ensuring that the most vulnerable populations receive timely and effective support," said Nadia Selim, World Bank Senior Social Protection Specialist for Zambia

This World Bank support will play a critical role in enhancing Zambia's social protection framework, ensuring that assistance reaches those in need quickly and efficiently. This initiative aligns with the broader World Bank and Government objectives of promoting sustainable development and improving the livelihoods of Zambia's poorest populations.