Looking ahead, the World Bank is fully committed to support Kenya in its journey to become an upper-middle-income country by 2030. Over the three fiscal years (FY24-FY26), IDA/IBRD expect to provide an estimated $4.5 billion including fast-disbursing operations. Out of this amount, $3 billion is estimated from IDA and $1.5 billion from IBRD. IFC will provide roughly $1 billion in investments and MIGA guarantees can amount to around $500 million. So, subject to the World Bank Executive Directors approval of new operations, and to factors which may affect the Bank’s lending capacity, this implies a total financial package of $12 billion over the three years.

The World Bank has been one of Kenya’s strongest partners and the largest provider of development finance. Kenya is now accessing about $2 billion in concessional financing each year. IDA and IBRD commitments together now stand at $8.3 billion, with $4.4 billion available to disburse. IFC’s investment portfolio is $1.2 billion. MIGA is actively engaged with $424 million in guarantees covering the energy, transport, financial, fintech, and tourism sectors.

