In a compelling appeal for peace, Madelina Dudu Kuje, Chair of the Women’s Union in Kasire, highlighted the urgent need for development and safety, stating that South Sudan's children deserve to grow up in a stable environment where they can thrive.

At 65, this widow and mother understands the serious challenges children face in a nation plagued by instability and insecurity.

"Persistent conflict, economic hardships, and limited opportunities hinder our youth from reaching their potential. This reality means that we must invest in their well-being and prospects for the future," she emphasized.

At length, Madelina shared her wisdom and extensive experience at an outreach event in Juba organized by the Community Outreach and Advocacy Unit of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Having turned to farming after becoming a widow, she is an inspiring leader who embodies the resilience of many South Sudanese women. And yet, she remains frustrated by systemic failures.

“True peace requires collaboration between the government and citizens,” she said, hinting that the necessary cooperation and dialogue may not be there.

Talking about the problem of widespread youth unemployment, she exemplified it by sharing the struggles of her daughter and others who remain jobless despite being educated.

“The dire economic situation has driven many to extreme measures, including joining youth gangs and engaging in prostitution,” she asserted, highlighting a failure to create more productive opportunities for the next generation.

Despite feeling exhausted, Madelina expressed her hope that change can start at the community level, urging citizens to engage in the peace process by joining grassroots movements, especially women's groups, and thereby play a vital role in promoting dialogue and bridging divides.

Her message to the youth is one of resilience: “Endure this difficult situation. Change is coming."

Madelina envisions a South Sudan where peace is a reality for everyone but warned attendees that all sectors of society will need to work hard, and together, to make it happen.

In South Sudan, women are perhaps the strongest advocates for peace and stability. Enduring immense challenges—from raising children in a conflict context to sustaining families through farming—they set an admirable example of resilience and determination.

Madelina’s plea to women, particularly those considering having children, is to do everything they can to create an environment that will make it possible for their offsprings to flourish.

“Children need stability to thrive, and, like peace, it all begins with each one of us.”