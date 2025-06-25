In Kinshasa, women from across the country are raising their voices to demand an end to the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC. Their plea took the form of a detailed advocacy note, officially submitted to Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner. The document is the result of a collective effort by women’s associations and human rights groups.

Drafted after nine consultation sessions held between February and April 2025, with support from MONUSCO, UN Women, and other UN agencies, the note outlines the critical challenges facing women and communities in conflict zones and offers concrete, realistic proposals for restoring peace.

"Children suffer with no future. Women are raped without justice. We just want life to be normal again. Let this note be heard, and acted upon." declared Julienne Lusenge, who presented the document.

Well known for her work defending women’s rights and fighting sexual violence, Ms. Lusenge continues to champion peace and equality through her organization Solidarité Féminine pour la Paix et le Développement Intégral. She was accompanied by activists from Kinshasa, Goma, Bunia, Beni, and Bukavu, all united in their call for peace.

A Strong Call to Action

Minister Wagner expressed deep understanding and support for the initiative.

"Armed conflict, forced displacement, and sexual violence as a weapon of war are serious violations of human dignity and major barriers to development. When women call for peace, their voices must be heard with respect and urgency," she said.

She emphasized the importance of the note, describing it as “a timely call to action, responsibility, and solidarity, national and international alike. The Ministry will continue to carry this message to regional, continental, and global platforms.”

UN Women and other institutional representatives also praised the initiative. Speaking on behalf of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Mireille Laurier, Chief of MONUSCO’s Gender Section, applauded the determination of Congolese women:

"I salute the exceptional courage of these women who, despite adversity, continue their fight for a better future. Their strength deserves full recognition and support."