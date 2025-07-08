To hear women’s voices in the political process, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General for Political Affairs (DSRSG-P), Stephanie Koury, held a dedicated meeting with women community leaders in Bani Walid last Saturday.

Participants underscored that presidential elections are essential to resolving the political impasse and called for the dissolution of all armed groups, asserting that unified security forces in the western region are crucial for enabling credible elections.

“As women in Bani Walid, we suffer from marginalization; our voices are not heard,” said one participant. They noted the absence of women’s empowerment offices at all levels, including within the municipality where the person responsible for social affairs is a man. The Social Affairs officer is responsible for overseeing all aspects of family compensation and addressing issues related to women and children.

DSRSG-P Koury took note of the concerns raised by women during the meeting. She also discussed the importance of meaningful engagement of all Libyan women in the political process.

Ms. Koury briefed participants on the four options put forward by the Advisory Committee in May to move the political process forward. As outlined in the Executive Summary of the Advisory Committee’s report, the options include:

Conducting presidential and legislative elections simultaneously; Conducting parliamentary elections first, followed by the adoption of a permanent constitution; Adopting a permanent constitution before elections; or Establishing a political dialogue committee, based on the Libyan Political Agreement to finalize electoral laws, executive authority and permanent constitution.

Participants shared local initiatives to promote women’s empowerment, emphasizing the need for representation, inclusion, and meaningful participation of women across Libya. They also expressed a strong demand for the unification of state institutions.

Additionally, participants raised pressing socioeconomic issues, especially in the education and health sectors, noting the ongoing toll on women and children. “We want to end the injustice of war for the next generation,” said one woman.

Throughout the public consultations in Bani Walid, participants expressed deep frustration over the absence of national reconciliation and human rights violations.

While acknowledging that customs and tribal structures continue to shape local governance, participants stressed the need for greater public awareness around elections and civic responsibility.

“The social and security situation is deteriorating,” said one participant. “While we value preserving our traditions and norms, but this must go hand in hand with empowering women in public life and allow them to assume leadership roles.”