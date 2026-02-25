Initiated in 2017 with TRT’s (https://www.TRT.net.tr) vision of “inspiring positive change” and regarded as one of its most significant social responsibility projects, the TRT World Citizen Awards (https://WorldCitizen.TRT.net.tr) were presented for the seventh time this year. The awards, given to individuals from different countries around the world who expand social benefit on a global scale within their respective fields, contribute to sharing their stories with the world and promoting the spread of positive change.

To date, 31 individuals from 17 different countries have been honored with the TRT World Citizen Awards. The seventh edition of the ceremony was held in Istanbul on February 13 with the participation of Emine Erdoğan, the wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Emine Erdoğan, the wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who was the guest of honor at the TRT World Citizen Awards and delivered the opening remarks, stated that since 2017, the TRT World Citizen Awards have been a highly valuable project drawing attention to global issues and raising awareness. She expressed that the initiative brings together hearts that stand against injustice wherever it occurs in the world, defend human dignity, and strive to make life more beautiful, and emphasized that this initiative is also a strong reflection of TRT’s broadcasting policy, which never ceases to focus on the truth and stands by the truth under all circumstances.

Following the speeches, Sobacı presented Emine Erdoğan with a design inscribed with a verse as a commemorative gift.

Head of Communications Duran emphasized the importance of a fair narrative framework

Speaking at the TRT World Citizen Awards ceremony, Presidential Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran stated that severe humanitarian problems coexist simultaneously with high levels of prosperity in the world.

Thanking TRT for its role in public broadcasting, Duran noted that, as the Directorate of Communications, they are engaged in efforts to articulate Türkiye’s honorable and virtuous stance, challenge injustices, and produce alternative discourses and narratives. Emphasizing the need for a fair narrative framework to emerge, Duran stated that they are striving to achieve this goal.

Director General of TRT Sobacı Stated That TRT Will Strive to Make People’s Stories Visible

Delivering the opening speech of the ceremony, Director General of TRT Mehmet Zahid Sobacı stated that the TRT World Citizen Awards serve as a platform where positive ideas, actions, and courageous hearts are honored. He noted that this platform enables many individuals who take action for humanity to be recognized more closely and to inspire others.

Saying that Türkiye continues its efforts under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Sobacı emphasized that, as Türkiye’s public broadcaster, TRT works with all its strength toward this cause. Sobacı underlined that, as the TRT family, they will strive to make the stories of those who uphold this claim visible and their voices heard.

Awards Presented to the Winners

The “World Citizen of the Year” award was presented to Yahya Barzaq, who had been working as a newborn photographer in Gaza and began practicing war photography during the Israel war in order to convey to the world everything that was taking place, and who lost his life in Israeli attacks on September 30, 2025. Barzaq’s award was received by his mother, Yousra Barzaq, from Emine Erdoğan, the wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The “Lifetime Achievement Award” was presented to Italian architect Raul Pantaleo, who approaches architecture not merely as a field of aesthetic production but as a tool of solidarity and recovery developed in response to social inequalities.

In the “Communicator” category, Ibtihal Aboussaad and Vaniya Agrawal were honored for taking a clear stance regarding the ethical responsibilities of artificial intelligence applications in the technology sector. The “Youth” award was presented to Nigerian environmental activist Amara Nwuneli.

The “Educator” award was presented by TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobacı to Rudayna Abdo, who has made digital education accessible for refugee and disadvantaged children.

The “Accessibility” award was presented to Joohi Tahir, who has created lasting transformation in the field of inclusivity and accessibility within Muslim communities.

