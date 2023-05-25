Westcon-Comstor (www.WestconComstor.com) , global technology provider and specialist distributor, has announced its attendance at the first ever GITEX Africa event (www.GITEXAfrica.com), in collaboration with Check Point (www.CheckPoint.com) and F5 (www.F5.com).

GITEX Africa is the trade show’s first edition in the region and will be hosted in Marrakech, Morocco, from 31 May – 2 June 2023. The three-day pan-African forum will feature a range of emerging technologies – from cloud, artificial intelligence, telecoms, cybersecurity, and more – while shaping the vision for a more sustainable, inclusive, and tech-driven digital economy.

Leveraging its position at the heart of the IT channel ecosystem, Westcon-Comstor will be attending in collaboration with Check Point and F5, providing resources for both vendors and boosting their presence at the forum.

Commenting on the event, Laurent Boleau, GM Westcon-Comstor North Africa, said: “We’re very much looking forward to attending GITEX Africa and supporting Check Point and F5. As part of our commitment to Partner Success, we take every chance to connect our IT communities, to help our vendors seize opportunities, and to grow each other’s networks”.

GITEX Africa attendees can find Westcon-Comstor, Check Point, and F5 in Hall 4, Stand 4A-2.

