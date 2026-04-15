WESGRO (https://apo-opa.co/4cMtugg), the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape, has partnered with Enlit Africa 2026 as a provincial partner, reinforcing the province’s position as a leading destination for energy investment, infrastructure growth and green economy development.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing dialogue, collaboration and investment across Africa’s evolving power, energy and water sectors. By participating in Enlit Africa 2026, WESGRO aims to showcase Cape Town and the Western Cape as a competitive regional economy, facilitate strategic partnerships across the energy value chain and strengthen the province’s visibility as a gateway for energy investment into Africa.

At a time when the continent is accelerating its shift towards more sustainable, resilient and diversified energy systems, Enlit Africa provides a valuable platform to connect public and private sector stakeholders, unlock new opportunities and support practical conversations around energy security, innovation and sustainability.

“Cape Town and the Western Cape is not just planning for a green economy, we are actively building one,” said Wrenelle Stander, CEO at WESGRO. “With a target to add 5 700 MW of power generation through renewable energy projects and a strong pipeline of emerging opportunities, the region is positioning itself as a leading hub for sustainable energy investment.

“In this context, we are prioritising the attraction and facilitation of new investment into key export sectors such as the Green Economy and Green Manufacturing. These industries that will shape the region’s long-term competitiveness, particularly in energy and green technologies.

“Platforms such as Enlit Africa play a critical role, as engagement at this level is essential to unlocking investable projects and translating opportunity into sustained economic activity,”

This partnership aligns with WESGRO’s broader mandate to drive inclusive and sustainable economic growth, strengthen competitiveness, grow exports, attract investment and support job creation across the Western Cape. Through its presence at Enlit Africa 2026, WESGRO will engage with industry leaders, investors, project developers, utilities and policymakers to highlight the province’s strengths and the opportunities available across its fast-growing energy landscape.

Enlit Africa, part of VUKA Group, will once again bring together the people, ideas and technologies shaping the future of power, energy and water across the continent, making it a key meeting place for stakeholders looking to connect, collaborate and drive impact.

Register to attend Enlit Africa 2026 and be part of the conversations, partnerships and solutions shaping Africa’s energy future: https://apo-opa.co/4cKuXDQ

View the Enlit Africa 2026 programme to explore the sessions, speakers and insights driving the event agenda: https://apo-opa.co/4ccb4FE

About Enlit Africa:

Enlit Africa brings together utilities, municipalities, investors, technology providers, and policymakers to shape Africa's energy and water future. Co-located with Water Security Africa, Project&Investment Network, Utility CEO Forum, Municipal Forum, and Women in Energy, the event provides a platform for strategic decision-making, deal facilitation, and technical knowledge transfer.

Enlit Africa 2026 takes place 19-21 May at the CTICC, Cape Town, South Africa. www.Enlit-Africa.com

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group connects people and organisations across Africa's energy, mining, mobility, green economy, and retail sectors through events, content, and strategic networking. Venture partners to The Global Trust Project and leaders of NPO Go Green Africa. www.WeAreVUKA.com