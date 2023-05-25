W.ALLfit is eager to announce its participation in GITEX Africa 2023 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), where it will unveil an innovative online fitness app designed primarily for women.

GITEX Africa 2023, the region's premier technology exhibition, attracts influential investors, industry leaders, and technology enthusiasts from all over the world. W.ALLfit is excited to showcase its online fitness app at this highly anticipated event, taking place from 31 May to 2 of June in Marrakech, Morocco.

This unique app combines advanced technology, expert guidance, and a supportive community, empowering women to achieve their health and fitness goals conveniently.

Key features of W.ALLfit's online fitness app include:

Customized Workout Plans: Users gain access to a wide range of tailored workout plans tailored to their specific goals and fitness levels.

Customized Nutrition Plans: The app offers recipes and meal plans, ensuring users receive top-tier advice and support throughout their fitness journey.

Community Support: The app fosters a vibrant community of like-minded women, providing a platform for encouragement, motivation, and the sharing of success stories.

Progress Tracking: Users can monitor their progress, track their achievements, and set new goals, facilitating motivation and accountability.

The W.ALLfit team will be available at Booth 9B-40 Hall 9 during the event to address inquiries, and connect with investors and attendees interested in adopting a healthier lifestyle.

“We are excited to participate in GITEX Africa 2023 and unveil our online fitness app designed primarly for women. At W.ALLfit we are dedicated to empowering women by providing them with accessible, convenient and personalized fitness solutions,” said Ali Louadi, the CEO of W.ALLfit.

“We are so delighted to announce that our team had the incredible opportunity to participate in the highly anticipated GITEX Africa 2023 as exhibitors,” Said Wahiba Choubai, Co-founder and Principal Coach at W.ALLfit. “It is a remarkable event that brings together industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts from all over the world. We are honored to being part of this prestigious exhibition.”