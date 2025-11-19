As part of the voluntary communications programme managed pro bono by APO Group (https://APO-opa.com) to support the Roman Catholic Church in Africa, we are seeking an experienced Executive Assistant to support the leadership team within the volunteer programme.

Location: Remote (Europe or Africa)

Type: Volunteer (Unpaid)

Commitment: 10 - 15 hours per week, for at least 6 months

About the Role

This volunteer position is ideal for a professional with a minimum of 4 years of administrative experience and a proven record of managing calendar schedules, correspondence, and coordination tasks at a high standard of professionalism and discretion.

Working closely with the Chairman’s Office and Senior Leadership, the Executive Assistant will play a key role in ensuring efficient operations and communication across teams and departments.

The Volunteer Programme works within the European and African time zones. Due to this commitment, we are only accepting applicants from within the European or African time zones.

As the Executive Assistant, you will:

Provide high-level administrative and operational support to the leadership team.

Manage calendars, coordinate meetings, and assist with project follow-ups.

Set up and join weekly team meetings, taking detailed minutes and tracking action items.

Draft and review correspondence, reports, and presentations.

Maintain organized digital filing systems and ensure document confidentiality.

Serve as a key communication link between leadership, staff, and external partners.

Support the preparation and documentation of meetings, including action items and next steps.

More information about the Roman Catholic Church in Africa’s Communications Volunteer Programme:

https://apo-opa.co/4oneqZr

Requirements

Minimum 4 years of experience in an executive assistant, administrative, or coordination role.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English (French or Portuguese is a plus).

Exceptional organizational and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize effectively.

High level of professionalism, integrity, and discretion when handling sensitive information.

Proficiency in Microsoft 365 (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, SharePoint, Teams).

Availability for at least 10 to 15 hours per week, for a minimum of 6 months (fully remote).

What We Offer

The opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the mission of the Roman Catholic Church in Africa.

High-level executive experience in an international, faith-driven environment.

The chance to expand your professional network across Africa and globally.

A multicultural and collaborative setting that values service, purpose, and professional excellence.

This role offers a unique opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the Church’s noble mission, while also enhancing your professional experience, strengthening your CV, and broadening your international network.

I M P O R T A N T: Only applicants who complete the form below will be considered.

APPLY here: https://apo-opa.co/4oOrO9X

The Catholic Church operates 82,235 Catholic Schools in Africa, educating 30,629,476 pupils. Its extensive network of care includes 13,880 facilities such as hospitals, clinics, dispensaries, leprosy centres, homes for the elderly and chronically ill, centres for disabled people, orphanages, kindergartens, and marriage counselling centres.

According to the 2022 State of the World’s Volunteerism Report compiled by the United Nations, the global number of volunteers stands at 862.4 million. Embracing volunteerism provides individuals with unparalleled firsthand professional experience, allowing them to enrich their CVs with valuable expertise gained through meaningful contributions.

APO Group Media Contact:

marie@apo-opa.com

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. Renowned for our deep-rooted African expertise and expansive global perspective, we specialise in elevating the reputation and brand equity of private and public organisations across Africa. As a trusted partner, our mission is to harness the power of media, crafting bespoke strategies that drive tangible, measurable impact both on the continent and globally.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation has been recognised with multiple prestigious awards, including a PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award and multiple PRovoke Media Africa SABRE Awards. In 2023, we were named the Leading Public Relations Firm Africa and the Leading Pan-African Communications Consultancy Africa in the World Business Outlook Awards, and the Best Public Relations and Media Consultancy Agency of the Year South Africa in 2024 and again in 2025 in the same awards. In 2025, Brands Review Magazine acknowledged us as the Leading Communications Consultancy in Africa for the second consecutive year. They also named us the Best PR Agency and the Leading Press Release Distribution Platform in Africa in 2024. Additionally, in 2025, we were honoured with the Gold distinction for Best PR Campaign and Bronze in the Special Event category at the Davos Communications Awards.

APO Group's esteemed clientele, which includes global giants such as Canon, Nestlé, Western Union, the UNDP, Network International, African Energy Chamber, Mercy Ships, Marriott, Africa’s Business Heroes, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies, reflects our unparalleled ability to navigate the complex African media landscape. With a multicultural team across Africa, we offer unmatched, truly pan-African insights, expertise, and reach across the continent. APO Group is dedicated to reshaping narratives about Africa, challenging stereotypes, and bringing inspiring African stories to global audiences, with our expertise in developing and supporting public relations campaigns worldwide uniquely positioning us to amplify brand messaging, enhance reputations, and connect effectively with target audiences.