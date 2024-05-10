As part of its cultural diplomacy program and in celebration of National Heritage Month, the Philippine Embassy in Rabat, in partnership with Kapatiran at Ugnayan ng Natatanging Sining at Talentong Pilipino (KUNST), hosted an art lecture and workshop for artistically-inclined members of the Filipino community on 5 May 2024 at the Abla Ababou Gallery in Rabat, Morocco.

In his candid and informal lecture, Mr. Virgilio Cuizon, the Head of Delegation of the Viaje 3 exhibition, introduced the concept of ‘Filipinism’ to the attendees, which he described as a unique expression of an artist’s personality and character to form a Filipino identity. He emphasized that inspiration can emerge from the artists’ childhood environment, their places of origin, and their language or dialect. He believes that these elements contribute to the expression of 'Filipinism' in their work.

Visiting Filipino artists, namely Lerma Julian, Eric Punzalan, Frederick Epistola, Doy Kastilyo and Yelcast facilitated the art workshop. Using oil pastel and felt paper, the participants sketched landscape, life, and still life images applying the various drawing and coloring techniques taught by the artists.

Mr. Cuizon interviewed some participants to ask them about their experience during the workshop. Some of them described it as relaxing, therapeutic, and nakakabata, while others noted how interesting it was to use oil pastel with felt paper and sandpaper to create pieces with more texture and depth, compared to using a regular drawing pad or board.

As tokens of appreciation, the artists presented souvenir artworks to the participants which were warmly received.

The Filipino artists are in Morocco for the Viaje 3 Filipinism What Makes Art Filipino exhibition which runs from 7 to 15 May 2024 at the Abla Ababou Gallery in Rabat. This is the first exhibition from Asian artists mounted by the gallery since it opened its doors in 2017.