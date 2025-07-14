Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


H.E. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe will pay a visit to Japan from July 14 to 18.

  1. During his stay in Japan, President Mnangagwa will participate in the Zimbabwean National Day Event of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, on July 16, as the official guest of the Government of Japan, as well as the Japan-Zimbabwe Business Forum.
  2. The visit of President Mnangagwa is expected to further develop the bilateral relations between Japan and Zimbabwe.
