Hon’ble Vice-President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan paid a visit to the Republic of Seychelles on 26-27 October to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected President Dr. Patrick Herminie.

2. ​During the visit, the Vice-President called on President Dr. Patrick Herminie and met Vice-President H.E. Mr. Sebastien Pillay. He conveyed warm greetings and felicitations to the newly-elected Government on behalf of the Government of India. The Vice-President underscored the importance India attaches to its relations with Seychelles under Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), and our commitment to the Global South. Discussions also focused on further strengthening the multifaceted bilateral partnership between the two countries.

3. ​During the visit, the Vice-President also met the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam. Vice-President also addressed a community reception attended by the members of the Indian diaspora in Seychelles.

4. ​India and Seychelles share common values of democracy and pluralism, and enjoy a close, long-standing and time-tested partnership. Government of India looks forward to working with the new Government of Seychelles under Dr. Patrick Herminie to further strengthen and expand our bilateral partnership.