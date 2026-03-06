Sokhna Dia was on her way to her job as a cleaner at the Youth Olympic Games Organising Committee (YOGOC) offices when she received a call that changed her life: her application to join the Dakar 2026 Learning Academy had been successful. Sokhna, 25, had been struggling to find work when she accepted a job as a cleaner for YOGOC. Little did she know the path it would lead her on and now she is part of the team preparing to host the first-ever Olympic Games to be hosted in Africa - Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG). The Dakar 2026 Learning Academy is a new flagship legacy initiative designed to recruit and train over 400 young professionals in Games delivery. The training programme marks a key step in building local expertise ahead of the YOG and ensuring a strong human legacy.

