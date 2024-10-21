The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has commissioned Phase II of the Tsatsadu micro-hydropower generation plant, constructed on the Tsatsadu waterfalls at Alavanyo in the Hohoe District of the Volta Region.

Constructed entirely by Ghanaian engineers of the Bui Power Authority (BPA) and funded largely from internally generated funds, Phase I of the Tsatsadu Generating Station (TGS) - commissioned by President Akufo-Addo in December 2020 - generated 45 kilowatts (KW) of power while Phase II adds 75 Kw.

Vice President Bawumia, who also commissioned a Centre of Excellence constructed by the BPA to house and provide practical training to Engineering students, described the projects as part of Government's efforts to diversify the country's energy mix and reduce the reliance on oil and gas for electricity generation.

Dr Bawumia, who is also Flagbearer of the NPP for the December elections, commended the Board and Management of the BPA for their efforts in diversifying their energy generation mix with the recent completion of a 5 MW solar farm on the Bui Dam, adding that a Bawumia Government would do even more.

"As I have indicated in my Manifesto for the 2024 elections, I will work to introduce 2,000 MW of solar power into our energy mix. This will significantly reduce the cost of electricity, reduce the cost of living and operating a business. The solar panels will be manufactured here, further providing jobs for the youth," Dr Bawumia stated.

Chief Executive Officer of the Bui Power Authority, Kofi Dzamesi, disclosed that the BPA was exploring the construction of additional micro-hydro facilities, including further works on the Tsatsadu waterfalls, to provide additional power for the national grid.

Hohoe EP SHS

In another development, Vice President Bawumia has fulfilled his promise to provide logistics to the Cadet Corps of the Hohoe EP Senior High School.

Dr Bawumia, who was Guest of Honour at the School's 60th Anniversary celebrations in May 2023, expressed delight at the crisp and smart drills of the School's Cadet Corps and pledged to meet their request for logistics.

At a brief ceremony on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at the School's premises President Bawumia handed over uniforms, boots, scarves and other logistics to the Corps.

"Last year I made a promise to you, and being a man of my word, I am here today to fulfill my promise.

"I have heard your request for a school bus, and God willing, next year when I am president, you will have a brand new school bus."