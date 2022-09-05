Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

HE Vice President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya Abdullah Hussein Al Lafi met on Monday with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya Khaled Mohammed bin Zabin Al Dosari.

During the meeting, they reviewed relations of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. 

