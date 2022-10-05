Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

HE Vice President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire Tiemoko Meyliet Kone met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Cote d'Ivoire Jaber bin Jarallah Al Marri.

During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

