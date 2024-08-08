On 1 August 2024, H.E. Mr. Russ Jalichandra, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, had a meeting with H.E. Mr. Alem Tsehaye Woldemariam, Ambassador of the State of Eritrea to the Kingdom of Thailand with residence in New Delhi, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of his visit to Thailand to attend official functions in celebration of His Majesty the King’s 72nd Birthday Anniversary on 28 July 2024.
Both sides expressed delight over the cordial friendship between the Kingdom of Thailand and the State of Eritrea throughout almost 30 years of their diplomatic relations. The Vice Minister emphasised on Thailand’s readiness to support the State of Eritrea through development cooperation in areas of Thailand’s expertise, especially in fishery, following the recent study visit of the Eritrean delegation. Additionally, the Ambassador of the State of Eritrea proposed that both sides intensify the exchanges of visits between Thailand and the State of Eritrea so as to enhance Thai-Eritrean bilateral relations.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand.