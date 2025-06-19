The African Business Chamber (AfBC) is proud to announce that the AfBC African Business Awards and Gala Dinner 2025 will be held on Thursday, 3 July 2025, in London. This prestigious annual event will celebrate the remarkable achievements of African businesses, entrepreneurs, and leaders across the UK and internationally.

Now a highly anticipated annual event in the business calendar, the AfBC African Business Awards shines a spotlight on excellence, innovation, and impact among African and African diaspora-led enterprises. Honourees span key sectors such as finance, technology, trade, sustainability, healthcare, creative industries, and professional services.

This year’s edition will highlight individuals and organisations who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, made significant economic contributions, and shown a strong commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development across Africa and the UK.

Event Details:

AfBC African Business Awards 2025 Date: Thursday, 3 July 2025

Venue: Millennium Gloucester Hotel & Conference Centre, Kensington and Chelsea, London, SW7 4LH Website: www.african-chamber.com/afbc-awards-%26-dinner

Award Categories Include:

Top 100 Business Leader of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Start-Up & New Business of the Year

Technology & Innovation Excellence

Healthcare Excellence

Creative Industry Excellence

Financial Services Excellence

Professional Excellence

African Women in Business (WIB) Excellence

International Trade Excellence

Social Enterprise Excellence

Diaspora Excellence

Business of the Year

Business Excellence

In addition, Special Recognition and Honorary Awards will be presented to individuals who have made out- standing contributions and demonstrated exceptional impact in their respective professions, as well as in the fields of international business, leadership, entrepreneurship, trade, social enterprise, and diaspora community development.

The evening will feature keynote speeches, high-level networking, and cultural performances, showcasing the vibrant diversity and contributions of the African business community in the UK and globally.

Eugene Nizeyimana, CEO of AfBC, stated: “The African Business Awards are more than just a celebration— they’re a platform to inspire, connect, and elevate African excellence. This year, we are excited to honour those leading meaningful change and shaping the future of business in Africa and its global diaspora.”

Nominations:

AfBC invites businesses, entrepreneurs, organisations and individual professionals to submit their nominations by emailing: info@african-chamber.com

Registration:

Deadline: Friday, 27 June 2025

Attendance: Advance registration required. Limited spaces available. Register Now to reserve your space and ticket to attend https://www.event- brite.co.uk/e/921415728247?aff=oddtdtcreator

