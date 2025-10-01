As the US withdraws support for the African Union’s peacekeeping mission in Somalia and the European Union hesitates to commit, the UK is stepping in.

On Monday, London pledged £16.5 million ($22 million) to galvanise international donors and avert a security vacuum in the Horn of Africa.

UK Minister for Development Baroness Jennifer Chapman said the funding is part of a $30 million package for the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (Aussom) and the UN Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), aimed at supporting Somalia’s transition and the fight against Al-Shabaab.

The UNSOS share, $8 million, will fund non-lethal support for Somali forces.“Today, we’re continuing our support through a vital contribution to Aussom, reinforcing our investment in a future where trade thrives, communities flourish, and terrorism no longer threatens everyday life,” Chapman said.

Aussom, however, faces a major funding shortfall—estimated at a minimum of $165 million annually for troop reimbursements, not including death and disability compensation or subsistence allowances.

Chapman said the UK’s contribution reflects its broader commitment to African-led peace efforts, working with the AU and regional partners to stabilise recovered areas and tackle shared security challenges.

As the UN Security Council’s “penholder” on Somalia, the UK is leading efforts to bridge the funding gap and attract new donors. China, Japan, and South Korea pledged funds earlier this year, with Italy and Spain now joining, while the AU has committed $20 million for 2025 operations.

The pledges were announced September 25 at a high-level financing event convened by the UK, UN, AU, and the Somali government on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The AU Peace and Security Council said the UK’s pledge reaffirmed its partnership with Somalia and its commitment to sharing the financial burden of a mission that needs $166.5 million annually. The AU also pledged personnel and logistics to boost operational effectiveness.

Aussom, with 11,146 personnel from Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Egypt, began its five-year mandate on July 1, 2025. Its future is uncertain after the US opposed UN Security Council Resolution 2719, which sought to cover 75 percent of the mission’s budget with UN-assessed contributions.

AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security Bankole Adeoye had described Resolution 2719 as the mission’s “best hope for survival” amid dwindling donor support. The AU sent envoys to Western capitals to lobby for funds but they returned empty-handed. A planned pledging conference in Doha collapsed after several times in March, April and May.

Since its inception in 2007, AU missions in Somalia have relied heavily on the EU, US, and UK, which have spent billions on reimbursements, staffing, and logistics. For instance, since 2021, the UK alone has contributed nearly $140 million to Aussom and its predecessors, plus $58 million to UNSOS for food, tents, medical supplies, and casualty evacuation.

This logistical aid has been critical in enabling Somali forces to operate jointly with Aussom.

But as traditional donors, particularly the US and EU, divert funds elsewhere, the AU has struggled to attract fresh funders. The EU—by far the largest historical contributor, with €2.7 billion ($3.15 billion) spent since 2007—remains noncommittal.

While present at the UNGA financing event, the EU only said it “looked forward to announcing specific support to the military component of Aussom in the near future.”The joint hosts of the New York event urged steps to expand the donor base, secure multiyear financing, and establish a longer-term framework for Somalia’s security and stabilisation.

