On 30 July 2024, H.E. Mr. Russ Jalichandra, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, attended the Reception in Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Throne Day of the Kingdom of Morocco, as Guest of Honour, at the Anantara Siam Bangkok.
In his remarks, the Vice Minister extended his sincerest congratulations to the Embassy of Kingdom of Morocco and the Moroccan people living in Thailand. He also highlighted the cordial relations between Thailand and Morocco throughout almost 40 years of diplomatic ties, enhanced by mutual cooperation in various fields, such as education, for development and in the multilateral flora, as well as the promotion of people-to-people contact, which includes Thailand's 60-day visa exemption for Moroccan tourists.