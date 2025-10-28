Vestergaard Sàrl (www.Vestergaard.com), the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (University of Ghana), and the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), Ghana Health Service announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost malaria control research and innovation in Ghana.

This agreement is a milestone in advancing the country’s leadership and self-sufficiency for the region in health research and malaria elimination, reflecting a commitment to public–private partnerships that can help reignite the pace of progress in the global malaria fight through a country-led response.

Battling over 6.5 million cases of malaria a year, Ghana is one of 11 “high burden to high impact” countries (https://apo-opa.co/47JlYjM).

The MoU formalizes collaboration and support to the NMEP in its mission to achieve malaria elimination in Ghana, with a focus on vector control. It covers areas including entomological surveillance and insecticide resistance management, data generation and analysis for evidence-based decision-making, capacity strengthening and knowledge transfer for effective entomological monitoring, and operational research related to challenges in vector control.

Professor Dorothy Yeboah-Manu, Director, Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), University of Ghana said: “The Institute has always delivered on its mandate to support the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service by providing high end laboratory diagnostic and monitoring and surveillance services in support of public health. Malaria research has remained a key component of our support, and through this MoU with Vestergaard and the NMEP, we are confident that our collective efforts will significantly advance the goal to eliminate malaria in our country and the African region.”

Hilarius Paul Asiwome Kosi Abiwu, National Programme Manager, Ghana NMEP, said: “The National Malaria Elimination Programme of the Ghana Health Service/Ministry of Health is proud to partner with NMIMR and Vestergaard in this crucial initiative. This MoU signifies a united front in our commitment to significantly reduce the burden of malaria in Ghana and move closer to our goal of elimination through strategic partnership.”

Amar Ali, CEO of Vestergaard, said: “Ghana continues to be a steadfast leader in the battle against malaria. Our collaboration with the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, spanning 14 years, has been vital in developing and testing our long-lasting insecticidal mosquito nets. We commend the Ghanaian Ministry of Health's dedication to research and pledge our continued support to save lives and protect livelihoods from the devastating impacts of this disease in Ghana and across sub-Saharan Africa.”

About Vestergaard Sàrl:

Vestergaard is a social enterprise making innovative fabrics that have life-changing impact. Our PermaNet® insecticide-treated mosquito nets are a mainstay of global malaria elimination programmes, and our crop protection products safeguard harvests across Africa and beyond. Founded in Denmark in 1957, today the company is headquartered in Switzerland, with manufacturing and quality testing operations in Vietnam. We have teams across Africa, with facilities including a vector control research laboratory in Ghana, and our R&D is led from the USA. We have been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2006 and a certified B Corporation since 2021.

More information: www.Vestergaard.com

About the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research:

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), established in 1979 as part of the University of Ghana, is Ghana’s leading biomedical research Institute. Its mandate focuses on three core areas: conducting research into diseases of public health importance, building capacity through training of scientists and students, and providing diagnostic and surveillance services to support national health programs.

NMIMR conducts studies on infectious and non-communicable diseases, including malaria, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, neglected tropical diseases, and emerging infections. It also plays a critical role in genomic surveillance, public health diagnostics, and nutrition and drug discovery research. Beyond research, the Institute provides evidence to guide policy and collaborates closely with the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service. With strong support systems such as its Institutional Review Board, Office for Research Support, Quality Management Unit, and ISO 15189:2022 accredited laboratories. NMIMR continues to serve as a hub for scientific innovation and public health advancement in Ghana and beyond.

More information on the institute can be found at https://Noguchi.ug.edu.gh/