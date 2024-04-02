On Friday, March 15, 2024, the annual Dealmakers Africa Award Gala took place in Lagos, Nigeria. DealMakers is the pre-eminent league table agency for Africa.

At the awards, it was announced that Verdant Capital was ranked joint 2nd by deal flow in 2023 in the prestigious DealMakers Africa M&A leagues tables for the East Africa region overall. This is the fourth successive year that Verdant Capital has been placed in the top three in East Africa.

Verdant Capital also won joint 2nd place overall in the pan-Africa (ex-South Africa) region. Verdant Capital has been placed in the top five in the Pan-Africa region for three consecutive years. Verdant Capital has maintained its high league table ranking consistently in the African region over a period of heightened volatility in global and regional capital markets and over a time of significant macro-economic stress in specific countries. The consistency of Verdant Capital’s performance is a testament to the quality of the support it provides its clients and its tenacity in completing transactions in difficult markets.

In 2023, Verdant Capital completed M&A and private capital transactions in East, West, Central and Southern Africa. Verdant Capital’s landmark transactions completed in 2023 included the sale of Unguka Bank in Rwanda and advising on an acquisition in South Africa for Saint Gobain, the Paris-headquartered group ranking in the top 100 industrial companies in the World. Verdant Capital also advised five clients on debt and equity capital raisings.

Verdant Capital has been successful in bridging the African and global capital markets and structuring cross-border M&A in part because of its position as the IMAP member firm for its region. IMAP is a global M&A partnership founded in 1973, with members in over 40 countries and completing over 200 M&A transactions every year.

Overall, in recognition of the firm’s successes advising private equity firms on exits and facilitating new investments, Verdant Capital received accolades from the prestigious Africa Global Funds awards. The firm won Best Independent Advisory Firm – pan-Africa and Best Advisory Firm to Private Equity.

About Verdant Capital:

Verdant Capital is a leading investment manager and investment bank specialising in the private capital markets and operating on a pan-African basis. www.Verdant-Cap.com.