Venezuela’s long-dormant oil and gas sector is rapidly reactivating in early 2026, sharpening the relevance of Caribbean Energy Week (CEW)’s First Mover Advantage in Venezuela’s Frontier session. Recent developments – including a visit by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright to assess the country’s oil-sector overhaul, alongside new U.S. licensing measures enabling foreign companies to handle Venezuelan crude – signal a renewed pathway for commercial engagement with the world’s largest proven oil-reserve base.

Venezuela holds roughly 300 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, a resource endowment larger than any other country, yet decades of sanctions, underinvestment and bottlenecks in output have kept actual production far below potential. Recent shifts suggest a meaningful pivot toward reintegration and growth: expanded U.S. licences are supporting a return of Venezuelan crude to export flows, and global energy companies like Shell are exploring offshore gas projects that could position Venezuela as a Caribbean‑Atlantic gas exporter in the next few years.

Last month, Venezuela enacted oil sector reform laws that roll back state monopolies and open the industry to private and foreign participation, including potential minority ownership and arbitration protections. These changes – driven by interim leadership and influenced by U.S. engagement – mark the most significant overhaul in decades and are designed to attract capital and technical expertise back into the market.

At CEW 2026, the First Mover Advantage in Venezuela’s Frontier session will showcase how these shifts translate into concrete opportunities for investors and operators. With production targets set to rise – Venezuelan output has climbed toward one million barrels per day and could return to pre‑blockade levels by mid‑2026 under expanded licensing frameworks – understanding how to enter early and navigate the regulatory, fiscal and operational environment will be critical.

For Caribbean stakeholders in particular, Venezuela’s strategic location and resource profile make it a potential driver of regional energy security and market stability. Heavy crude from Venezuela’s Orinoco Belt has historically supplied regional refineries and markets, and renewed export flows could support Caribbean demand while enhancing trade linkages with North America and beyond. The session will unpack both short‑term plays – such as crude supply agreements and logistics optimization – and longer‑term strategic partnerships.

Investor interest is also being shaped by geopolitical dynamics. U.S. engagement – including calls by Energy Secretary Wright for a “flood of investment” – underscores Washington’s interest in balanced, commercially viable partnerships. While major U.S. firms like ExxonMobil remain cautious, reforms that reduce state dominance, provide clearer dispute resolution pathways and expand market access are being actively discussed and developed.

CEW 2026 will bring together policymakers, energy company leaders, financiers and regional energy planners to explore these dynamics in depth. Participants will gain insights into how Venezuela’s resource base, evolving legal regime and shifting international engagement can intersect with Caribbean and American commercial interests. For investors seeking first‑mover advantage in hydrocarbons or related energy infrastructure, this forum provides a roadmap for engagement at a pivotal moment in Venezuela’s energy resurgence.

