The U.S.-Africa Energy&Minerals Forum (USAEMF) has relaunched with a dedicated focus on critical minerals, marking an important evolution in its role as a platform for U.S.-Africa commercial engagement. Building on its foundation in energy, power and industrial projects, the forum’s expanded scope positions it at the center of investment conversations shaping the future energy economy.

Scheduled for July 21–22, 2026, in Houston, Texas, USAEMF comes at a time of surging global demand for copper, cobalt, lithium, manganese and rare earth elements, driven by electrification, battery storage, AI infrastructure and advanced manufacturing. Africa is increasingly critical to securing these materials, highlighting how energy and minerals are now interconnected pillars of industrial growth, geopolitical stability and decarbonization.

The forum’s minerals mandate deepens engagement with African producers – particularly the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), home to some of the world’s largest copper and cobalt reserves. Momentum is building through the U.S.–DRC strategic minerals framework and the U.S.-backed Orion Critical Mineral Consortium, a major investment platform supported by the DFC and private partners. The consortium is pursuing a 40% stake in the Mutanda and Kamoto copper-cobalt operations in a $9 billion transaction, securing long-term supply for allied markets while reinforcing cooperation on infrastructure, security and supply-chain governance.

U.S. financing is also expanding across the region, with the DFC managing a continental portfolio exceeding $13 billion to support mining, processing and transport infrastructure for critical mineral supply chains. Recent commitments include rare earth, graphite and potash projects in Malawi, Mozambique and Gabon; broader investments in Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia and South Africa; and $553 million linked to the development of the Lobito Corridor. The DFC is also a major backer of TechMet, a U.S.-supported investment firm valued at over $1 billion, which is raising up to $200 million to expand copper, cobalt, lithium and rare earth assets and pursue new opportunities across the DRC and Zambia. Together, these initiatives underscore Washington’s push to diversify battery-mineral supply while positioning Africa as a long-term partner in clean energy and industrial value chains.

Houston’s role as host city reflects the alignment between American industrial capacity and African resource development. Long established as a global energy hub, the city is expanding into energy transition technologies, advanced materials, carbon management and industrial innovation. By convening African governments with U.S. private equity, development finance institutions, exporters, insurers and technical service providers, the forum creates a commercial platform capable of converting mineral potential into bankable projects.

While critical minerals define the forum’s strategic expansion, the U.S.’ longstanding role in Africa’s energy sector remains central to the platform’s value proposition. American energy companies continue to advance exploration and development across key upstream markets, support gas monetization in the Gulf of Guinea and revitalize mature production in North Africa. U.S. export credit and development finance are also helping unlock large-scale LNG capacity in Mozambique while supporting optimization and expansion across existing gas infrastructure in West Africa – demonstrating how American capital, engineering expertise and risk-mitigation tools convert resource potential into delivered energy systems.

