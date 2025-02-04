Three Tanzanian university students have been named winners of the European Union (EU) Youth Debate Contest, earning a fully sponsored trip to Poland, courtesy of the Embassy of Poland in Tanzania.

Careen Ndika from the University of Dar es Salaam emerged as the overall best speaker, while Diana Shabani from Dar es Salaam Tumaini University and Kijafaraja Maduhu from the University of Dar es Salaam were named runners-up. The three will travel to Poland later this year to participate in an educational and cultural study visit.

“Winning this competition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every participant. This contest has shown us the power of structured debate and the impact of well-articulated ideas. I am honored to be among the winners and look forward to the journey ahead,” said Ms. Ndika, reflecting on the significance of the experience.

The live debate, held on January 30 and 31, 2025, at the University of Dar es Salaam Library Auditorium, gathered 20 finalists to discuss the motion: “Having your own business guarantees a more sustainable income than a regular job.” The winning team, which opposed the motion, comprised Erick Kaja, Kijafaraja Maduhu, Mary Kibira, Timothy Jeremiah, and Careen Ndika.

Dr. Baruani Mshale, Director of Learning and Planning at Twaweza and the Chief Judge of the contest, praised the participants' strong arguments and historical awareness. “This debate shattered the myth that Tanzanians cannot communicate effectively. The students skillfully connected history with present challenges, demonstrating critical thinking that is crucial for shaping the future,” he said.

The EU Youth Debate Contest 2025 was launched on November 18, 2024, as part of the European Union’s youth engagement efforts to involve young Tanzanians in discussions on socio-economic development.

The competition attracted over 400 applicants, with 100 participants selected for a Social Media Debate Challenge, which ran from December 15 to 30, 2024. Following this phase, the top 20 finalists advanced to the live debate rounds.

Speaking at the event, the EU Ambassador to Tanzania H.E. Christine Grau emphasized the importance of fostering critical thinking among young people.

“The European Union is proud to support initiatives like this. Young people form the majority in Tanzania and globally, and we are impressed by their talent and fresh ideas. We hope to make this an annual event, reaching even more students and fostering a culture of debate in Tanzania.”

The Polish Embassy, a key partner in the initiative, expressed its commitment to supporting youth development and empowerment in Tanzania.

“We believe in building people-to-people connections, as networking often leads to new opportunities. As the Embassy of Poland, we are delighted to offer the top three winners an educational and cultural trip to Poland this summer,” said Acting Polish Ambassador to Tanzania Katarzyna Sobiecka. “We will ensure that their experience is both enjoyable and enriching.”

The Youth Debate Contest, the first of its kind organized by the European Union for university students under 25, was attended by representatives from, secondary and university students, civil society, academia, media and the private sector. The contest is set to become an annual event, equipping Tanzanian students with essential skills in public speaking, critical thinking, and leadership.