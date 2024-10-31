The United States is proud to partner with Tanzania to secure a $25 million grant from the World Bank’s Pandemic Fund. The grant is part of a global effort to bolster pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response capacities in 40 countries across six geographical regions.

In addition to U.S. support in helping Tanzania to secure a $25 million grant from the Pandemic Fund, the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is contributing $3.2 million of the accumulated $13.7 million in matching funds for Tanzania. Mobilizing matching funds from participating countries and donor partners is a key aim of the Pandemic Fund. The United States is also providing technical assistance to the Tanzanian Ministry of Health, as part of our overarching support of Tanzania’s strengthening public health preparedness.

“This partnership reflects a core part of President Biden’s Global Health Security Strategy to strengthen public health capacities that prevent and protect against future global pandemics,” said U.S. Ambassador Michael Battle. “By including complementary U.S. investments, we are providing more effective support to the Government of Tanzania in its aim to protect all Tanzanians from disease outbreaks.”

Through these investments, and as the largest government donor to pandemic preparedness, the United States reaffirms its ongoing commitment to work alongside the Government of Tanzania and the international donor community to strengthen Tanzania’s resilience against disease outbreaks. Launched in 2022, the Pandemic Fund is the first global, multilateral financing initiative aimed at empowering low- and middle-income countries to strengthen their preparedness for future pandemics. In July 2024, the United States pledged up to $667 million to the Pandemic Fund, demonstrating its leadership as one of the top contributors.