As part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, U.S. Ambassador Virginia Palmer visited the Ghana Police Service’s Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) “One-Stop Center” today. During the visit, the Ambassador donated sexual assault examination kits and DNA reagents, chemicals, and supplies. These essential items will help the Ghana Police Service prosecute perpetrators and support survivors of gender-based violence.

“Sexual violence against any community – including marginalized communities – is unacceptable. We are proud to partner with DOVVSU and the Ghana Police Service to ensure sexual violence is fully and appropriately prosecuted. These supplies will help hold perpetrators accountable for their crimes. DOVVSU is and must be a resource for all.” noted Ambassador Virginia E. Palmer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Faustina A. K. Andoh-Kofie, Director-General (DG) of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Assistant Commissioner of Police Owusuwaa Kyeremeh Ambassador, Director of DOVVSU, accompanied the Ambassador on her tour of the facility. The donated supplies will allow DOVVSU to provide sexual assault examination kits directly to survivors of abuse and outfit the GPS forensics lab with supplies to support its crime scene and forensic processing for a year.

Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is a pandemic that affects 1 in 3 women in their lifetime. The Center, located behind GPS Headquarters, was established to respond to domestic violence cases and to help ensure survivors of domestic violence can feel safe and secure to report the crimes committed against them and find services to start their healing.

The Ambassador’s tour of the DOVVSU One-Stop Center is part of the the Embassy’s support of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, a global rallying cry that aims to raise awareness about the consequences of GBV and to urge the government, community, corporate, and philanthropic sectors to take action. The 16 Days initiative runs from November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women through December 10, International Human Rights Day.