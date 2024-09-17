The United States Government, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the President’s Office – Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), came together for the kick-off match of the Ndondo Cup 2024 football tournament in Dodoma region to increase awareness and promote HIV and immunization services across the country.

This youth-focused sports initiative builds on the success of recent Ndondo Cup tournament in Dar es Salaam and Iringa regions, which led to increased uptake of critical HIV and immunization services, including HIV testing pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), condoms, COVID-19, tetanus, human papillomavirus (HPV), measles and rubella vaccinations. The program currently operates in Dar es Salaam, Iringa, Mbeya, Mwanza and Dodoma with future activities planned in Ruvuma, Pwani, and Kagera.

“We are committed to pioneering innovative approaches that deliver tangible health outcomes,” said Moses Bateganya, USAID representative. “We believe that sports can be a powerful force for promoting behavior change and improving access to services, and we are thrilled to partner with the Ndondo Cup and the Government of Tanzania to bring this initiative to life.”

This innovative outreach initiative uses sports to connect with young and middle-aged men and women at both national and community level to talk about HIV prevention and immunization. Participants take part in meaningful discussions that help them better understand health risks, build confidence, promote positive health behaviors, and develop supportive community attitudes.

Funded by the United States government through the Breakthrough ACTION project, the initiative promotes positive health behaviors and encourages the use of health service uptake. By combining health messaging with the excitement of football, the program will inspire lasting changes in behavior.