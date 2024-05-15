Today, United States Ambassador to Ethiopia Ervin J. Massinga made his first visit to the American Gibbi in Addis Ababa and delivered a policy address on human rights and national dialogue there.

The Ambassador reflected on the Yekatit 12 Massacre of 1937, a tragic event where thousands of Ethiopians lost their lives. He commended the bravery of Chargé d’Affairs Cornelius Van Engert, who sheltered hundreds of Ethiopians within the Gibbi’s walls, exemplifying a commitment to human rights.

Drawing parallels to present-day challenges, the Ambassador outlined key aspects of U.S. policy toward human rights and emphasized the imperative to protect human dignity and pursue peace through dialogue, rather than violence. Addressing specific regions within Ethiopia and those governing Ethiopia, he urged genuine efforts for peace and reconciliation.

The Ambassador underscored the role of the international community, including the United States, in promoting human rights and facilitating dialogue. He acknowledged challenges faced while reaffirming a commitment to rectifying past errors and striving for justice.

Closing his speech, he emphasized the key role that a right-respecting, stable, and vibrant Ethiopia plays for the African continent, calling for inclusivity, transparency, and consultation in addressing challenges.

As the home of the African Union and a symbol of African pride for many, Ethiopia’s actions have ripple effects throughout the continent. A rights-respecting, stable, and prosperous Ethiopia is fundamental for the African continent.

The United States Embassy in Ethiopia remains committed to working alongside Ethiopian partners to promote human rights, strengthen democratic institutions, and foster inclusive dialogue for Ethiopia.

[Here is the link to video and transcription of the speech is attached]

To learn more about the #Ethiopia_US120Years of Partnership visit: U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia and follow U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa | Facebook,X and Instagram.