U.S. Embassy in Mauritius & Seychelles


A delegation the United States Congress visited Mauritius March 26-27 to assess the implementation of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).  

The visit underscored the United States’ commitment to deepening the economic cooperation between our two countries and to support Mauritius’ continued utilization of AGOA benefits. 

