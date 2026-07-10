The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and Government of South Sudan have activated the country’s first-ever drought anticipatory action plan, directly shielding over 65,000 people in Budi and Kapoeta North counties from severe, climate-induced food insecurity.

Anticipatory action is when humanitarian assistance is triggered before a crisis hits, so communities can protect lives, food security and livelihoods before the worst impacts unfold. WFP triggered the anticipatory action plan in Eastern Equatoria as drought risk intensifies and is now delivering cash transfers and early warning communications to help families prepare for the impact.

“Anticipatory action is transforming the way we manage climate-related shocks,” said Mutinta Chimuka, WFP Country Director in South Sudan. “Rather than wait for drought to deepen humanitarian needs, we are acting based on forecasts and evidence to support communities before livelihoods are disrupted. By delivering assistance early, we can help families protect what they have, strengthen their resilience, and reduce the human and economic costs of drought.”

Cash assistance for 52,751 people is helping households meet essential food and livelihood needs before conditions deteriorate, while strengthening purchasing power and reducing reliance on negative coping mechanisms. More than 65,000 people are benefitting from early warning communication and awareness campaigns that provide households with essential information on drought preparedness and mitigation, livestock management, water use, and livelihood planning guidance to strengthen their resilience to drought shocks.

Eastern Equatoria’s agro-pastoral communities depend heavily on seasonal rainfall for crop production and livestock rearing. Prolonged dry conditions can quickly lead to crop failure, livestock losses, reduced household incomes, and worsening food insecurity, leaving already vulnerable families at greater risk.

The activation of this anticipatory action plan has been made possible through US$1.08 million from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and US$1.37 million from Germany. Previous investments from the Government of Ireland and KOICA helped establish South Sudan’s anticipatory action system, including the development of the drought anticipatory action plan and enhanced operational readiness for this activation.

By combining scientific forecasts, early warning information and pre-arranged financing, WFP and its partners are enabling vulnerable communities to withstand climate shocks, protect development gains and build resilience for the future.