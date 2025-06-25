UN Women Executive Board’s visit to Zimbabwe from 4-10 May 2025 marked a pivotal moment in the country’s ongoing efforts to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment. The visit, led by H.E. Ms. Nicola Clase, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sweden to the United Nations and President of the UN Women Executive Board, provided an opportunity to showcase the impact of UN Women’s programming in the country while strengthening strategic partnerships with key stakeholders.

"I note the strong legal frameworks for gender equality and women’s empowerment,”acknowledged Ambassador Nicola Clase, President of the UN Women Executive Board. “We encourage the government and partners to focus on the effective implementation of these laws.”

High-Level Engagements

Throughout the week, the delegation engaged with government officials, development partners, civil society organizations, traditional leaders, the private sector, and women’s rights organizations to deepen collaboration and assess progress on gender-responsive policies and initiatives.

In a productive meeting with the country’s president , H.E Emmerson Mnangagwa, there was reaffirmation of Zimbabwe’s commitment to gender equality. "We believe gender equality is not only a fundamental right, but also a necessity for national growth. Zimbabwe remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering women and girls,” assured President Mnangagwa.

The delegation also met Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, Minister of Women Affairs, Community, and Small and Medium Enterprises Development. She highlighted the government’s ongoing initiatives saying,"Zimbabwe has made significant strides in advancing women’s rights, and will continue to strengthen policies that ensure women’s full participation in economic and social development."

Jacob Francis Mudenda, Speaker of Parliament, emphasized the importance of inclusive governance. "Ensuring women’s full participation in governance and business will drive Zimbabwe forward into a more inclusive future," he said.

Field Visits Showcasing Impact

The Executive Board members visited Umzingwane Safe Market, Epworth Safe Market, Maker Space Innovation Hub, and the Knowledge Hub at Rosaria Memorial Trust where the team saw the impact of innovative approaches to supporting women’s economic empowerment and safety in informal marketplaces. These engagements demonstrated UN Women’s commitment to creating sustainable opportunities for women, improving livelihoods, and fostering gender-responsive practices.

Speaking about her transformation as a clothing trader in the market, Sarah Muchengeti had this to say, "The biggest challenge before the Epworth Safe Market was finding a secure and reliable place to work. This initiative gave me a proper workspace, where I can now take larger orders and grow my operation. My vision has changed—I am no longer just working to survive; I am building a legacy. My family now sees me as a successful businesswoman, and my children are inspired by what I have accomplished."

Reflections from the Region and Country

The visit by the board was a proud moment for the UN Women Zimbabwe team, whose extensive preparations ensured a seamless and impactful experience.

Anna Mutavati, Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, emphasized the significance of the engagement, "This visit reinforced the importance of partnerships in driving change. It is inspiring to see the Executive Board acknowledge the progress we’ve made in Zimbabwe."

Fatou Lo, UN Women Zimbabwe Country Representative, who spearheaded the visit, highlighted the collaborative effort involved, "This was a collective achievement, the dedication of our teams and partners made it possible to showcase our work and deepen strategic discussions on gender equality.”

Lovenes Makonense, Deputy Country Representative, reflecting on the experience, said, “Being able to present the tangible impact of our work was incredibly rewarding. The enthusiasm from stakeholders reaffirmed our mission to empower women across all sectors."

Looking Ahead

As the Executive Board concluded its visit, the momentum gained from these discussions will continue to shape UN Women’s programming in Zimbabwe. The visit amplified the power of collaboration and the need for sustained investment in gender equality initiatives.

UN Women Zimbabwe remains deeply appreciative of all partners, stakeholders, and government officials who contributed to the success of this visit. As the team reflects on the week-long engagements, one message remains clear: the commitment to empowering women in Zimbabwe is stronger than ever.