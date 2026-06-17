UN Women and the Kigoma Regional Authority have launched a new project funded by the Government of Japan, to strengthen gender-responsive disaster preparedness and climate resilience in Kigoma Region, supporting communities to better anticipate, prepare for and respond to climate-related risks.

The project, Strengthening Gender-Responsive Disaster Preparedness and Climate Resilience, forms part of a broader regional initiative implemented across Tanzania, Rwanda and Malawi. It responds to the growing impact of climate-related shocks which disproportionately affect women, youth and female-headed households due to existing inequalities and limited access to resources, services and decision-making spaces.

The urgency of strengthening climate resilience is further underscored by growing food insecurity. Between February and May 2025, an estimated 466,000 people in Tanzania faced crisis levels of acute food insecurity, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification analysis.

According to UN Women Tanzania, these crises disproportionately affected women, children and low-income households, highlighting the urgent need to strengthen disaster preparedness and community resilience.

Through this initiative, UN Women and partners will support the development of a gender-responsive Disaster Risk Reduction framework for Kigoma Region, strengthen the capacity of local officials and community leaders, and promote women’s meaningful participation in disaster preparedness, response and recovery. The project will also support climate-resilient livelihoods, for women and youth in flood-affected areas.

The project will target flood-prone areas in Kigoma Region, directly reaching 700 women and men, and 3,500 indirect beneficiaries.

Speaking on behalf of the Regional Administrative Secretary, Madam Zabibu Mkamba, Assistant Administrative Secretary for Public Service in the Kigoma Regional Commissioner’s Office, reaffirmed the Regional Government’s commitment to coordinated, locally owned implementation.

“For Kigoma Region, this project is an important step in strengthening local systems so that communities are better prepared, better informed and more resilient to climate-related shocks. Women and youth must not only be protected during disasters; they must also be meaningfully involved in shaping the solutions that keep families and communities safe.”

Ms Katherine Gifford, UN Women Tanzania Representative a.i., emphasized the importance of placing women and youth at the centre of climate resilience and disaster preparedness.

“Climate change and disasters are not gender-neutral. Women and girls often face the greatest risks, yet they are also at the forefront of resilience and recovery. Through this partnership, we are investing in stronger institutions, local leadership and climate-resilient livelihoods so that women and youth are not only protected from disasters but are empowered to shape the solutions.”

The launch brought together regional and district authorities, development partners, community leaders and other key stakeholders to strengthen coordination, build ownership and identify practical entry points for implementation.

Moving forward, the project will be implemented in close coordination with regional and local government structures, including councils, disaster management committees, ward and village leaders, and community-based stakeholders. This approach will help ensure that interventions are aligned with local priorities and respond to the lived realities of flood-affected communities.