Women constitute almost 46 per cent of the workforce in Libyan ministerial institutions; however, their representation in leadership roles remains notably limited, according to a recent UN Women study presented during a United Nations-facilitated webinar in April.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and UN Women co-hosted an event to celebrate Libyan National Women’s Day, aiming to foster discussion about the challenges facing women in the public sector. Dr. Houria Tarmal, the Minister of State for Women's Affairs, along with seventy Libyan women from different regions, and Florence Basty-Hamimi, the UN Women Representative in Tunisia and Libya, participated in the event.

Minister Tarmal underscored the necessity of collaboration and collective efforts to empower women in Libya stating: “International and local efforts must combine. I call on all women of the nation to join hands in all issues, whether political, economic, or social empowerment. I am optimistic and enthusiastic despite everything surrounding us, but I have great confidence that together, we will achieve this goal. We will create a safe environment for Libyan women.”

Ms. Basty-Hamimi called for translating research into policy, and policy into practice. “We must strengthen institutional governance, enforce merit-based promotion systems, and create safe and supportive work environments for women. And we must continue to listen to the voices of women, particularly those on the frontlines of public service, who bring dedication, resilience, and vision to the rebuilding of Libya.”

The UN Women study, presented by lawyer and civil society activist, Hala Bugaighis examined the challenges facing women in the public sector, including social barriers, weak enforcement of existing laws, and the tendency for women to be concentrated in particular job sectors.

The study reveals that higher female representation in sectors such as education (70%) and health (63%), while women remain significantly underrepresented in fields such as defense (4%) and interior affairs (7%). Despite this participation, women’s presence in leadership positions remains extremely limited; it was highlighted that most women are concentrated in lower-level administrative roles, which limits their access to critical decision-making positions.

The study advocates for a thorough reassessment of existing legislative and legal frameworks to develop effective implementation mechanisms beneficial to women. It calls for measures such as establishing clear career development plans and merit-based promotion systems and enhancing the capacity of women’s empowerment offices in ministries. Additionally, it was stressed during the webinar the importance of conducting comprehensive and periodic studies to better understand the needs of female employees and improve their working conditions.