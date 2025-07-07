The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) today issued its findings on Afghanistan, Botswana, Chad, Fiji, Ireland, Mexico, San Marino, Solomon Islands, Thailand, and Tuvalu, after reviewing these States parties.

The findings contain positive aspects of each country’s implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, as well as the Committee’s main concerns and recommendations. Some of the key issues include:

On Afghanistan, the Committee expressed profound concern at the institutionalized torture and ill-treatment of women, particularly on accusations of adultery, and the continued exclusion of girls from formal education. The Committee heard that some 78% of young women are now out of education, employment, or training, leading to increased child marriage, labour exploitation and poverty. It urged the de facto authorities to revoke the March 2024 decree allowing for women to be beaten or sentenced to death by stoning, abolish all corporal punishment and lift all education bans.

On Botswana, the Committee was concerned about continued discriminatory sociocultural norms which reinforce male dominance and gender-based violence against women and girls. It recommended expanding dialogue between the government and traditional, religious, and private sector leaders on a national strategy to promote gender equality and eliminate patriarchal attitudes, and to criminalize sexual violence as well as improve support services for survivors.

On Chad, the Committee noted that the country registered 1.8 million displaced or stateless people and 1.2 million as refugees in 2024 alone and commends its adoption of an asylum law granting equal rights to education, healthcare and social protection to refugees as to Chadian citizens. However, the Committee expressed concern that in practice. these groups have limited access to basic services and face intersecting forms of discrimination. It called on the authorities to address them.

On Fiji, the Committee welcomed the adoption of laws and policies against gender-based violence but noted with concern its high prevalence and the continued judicial practice of referring to survivors’ prior sexual history during rape trials. It also expressed concern that Fijian women remain underrepresented in decision-making positions, urging among others the introduction of targeted measures to increase their representation.

On Ireland, the Committee noted with regret that a proposed constitutional amendment to enshrine gender-neutral language about care within families was defeated in a referendum last year, and recommended that the State party, among other steps, undertake inclusive public consultations to find alternative wording, with a view to holding another referendum on the matter, so as to eliminate from the constitution stereotypical language on the role of women in the home.

On Mexico, the Committee hailed the elevation of the National Institute for Women to a ministerial-level secretariat. It also expressed concern that the madres buscadoras (searching mothers) are still subjected violence and discrimination. It recommended effective and sustainable investment in women's rights and gender equality programmes, and formal recognition of the "buscadoras" as a special category of human rights defenders.

On San Marino, the Committee noted with concern that judges, lawyers, and the general public, including women, have limited awareness of the Convention and urged the authorities to take measures to make it widely known. It also noted with concern the lack of disaggregated data in key areas, including gender-based violence against women, and urged the State party to address the gap in gender data collection.

On the Solomon Islands, the Committee acknowledged progress made in implementing the affirmative action strategy but noted with concern that comprehensive temporary special measures to accelerate substantive equality of women and men have yet to be adopted. The Committee State urged the government to take all necessary measures to eradicate intra-family sexual abuse against women and girls and repeal the criminalization of victims of incest over the age of 15.

On Thailand, the Committee expressed concern that women and girls continue to be subjected to online gender-based violence, and called on the authorities to investigate and prosecute any such acts, to adopt policies to combat increasing misogyny online and offline and to exercise due diligence in creating a culture of respect for women and promote gender equality in the private sector, particularly in the innovation economy.

On Tuvalu, the Committee acknowledged the existential threat posed by climate change to Tuvalu’s people, territory and culture, and its disproportionate impact on women and girls. It urged the State party to take measures to prioritize constitutional protections for women and girls over traditional norms and customs.

The above findings, officially named Concluding Observations, are now available online on the session page.