Ms. Reena Ghelani, UN Assistant Secretary General and Climate Crises Coordinator for the El Niño Response, met and held talks with various Eritrean Government officials, including Mr. Tesfay Gebreselasie, Minister of Land, Water and Environment; Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture; and Dr. Gergis Teklemicael, Minister of Finance and National Development. During her meetings, Ms. Reena conducted extensive discussions focusing on Eritrea’s efforts to address climate change challenges and the progress made so far.

In her meeting with Minister Tesfay Gebreselasie, Ms. Reena received a detailed briefing on the progress of environmental protection projects in Hamelmalo, the development of reserved lands in the Northern and Southern Red Sea Regions, land management in Serejeka, and projects related to environmental protection in Tsilima Plains, Rora Habab, and the southeast area of the country.

During her meeting with Minister Arefaine Berhe, Ms. Reena was briefed on water and soil conservation, forestation activities, and the achievements already registered. The discussions also covered ecosystem management in terms of the accords Eritrea has signed over time, the country’s priority development programs, and the efforts being made to ensure food security.

Ms. Reena also held extensive discussions with Dr. Gergis Teklemicael, focusing on climate crises and funding to address these crises.