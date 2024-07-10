UNSMIL is deeply concerned by reports of another abduction, this time in Misrata. On 8 July, 29-year-old political activist Al-Moatassim Areebi was abducted by unidentified armed men in civilian clothes along with Mohamed Shtewi. While Mr. Shtewi was released after being beaten, the whereabouts of Mr. Al-Areebi remain unknown.

UNSMIL reiterates the call made by members of the Misrata Municipal Council and community representatives urging the city's security and law enforcement agencies to urgently investigate the abduction of Mr. Al-Areebi, disclose his whereabouts, and secure his safe and immediate release.

The Mission has documented cases of at least 60 individuals currently detained across the country for their actual or perceived political affiliation. The actual number of individuals detained for peacefully expressing their political views may be much higher.

Reports of arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, ill-treatment, torture, and deaths in custody committed with impunity continue to plague Libya. These unlawful practices have created a climate of fear, shrinking civic space, and eroding the rule of law.

UNSMIL calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all arbitrarily detained individuals and accountability for those responsible.