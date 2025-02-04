The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is pleased to announce the establishment of the Advisory Committee, as part of its multi-track political initiative announced to the Security Council on 16 December 2024.

The role of the Advisory Committee will be developing technically sound and politically viable proposals for resolving outstanding contentious issues to enable the holding of elections, building on existing Libyan framework and laws including the Libyan Political Agreement, the LPDF Roadmap and the 6+6 Electoral laws.

The Advisory Committee is composed of Libyan personalities, who have been identified based on UNSMIL’s assessment of their experience and capabilities. UNSMIL takes this opportunity to express its sincere appreciation for the strong interest in the work of the Committee.

The selection of the Committee members was based on the combination of following criteria: professionalism; expertise in legal, constitutional, and/or electoral issues; ability to build compromise; and understanding of the political challenges facing Libya. UNSMIL also took into consideration cultural components, geographic and gender balance.

The Advisory Committee is not a decision-making body or a dialogue forum. It is time-bound and is expected to conclude its work in a short time frame. The proposals formulated by the Advisory Committee will be submitted to UNSMIL for consideration for the subsequent phase of the political process. UNSMIL will facilitate interactions of the Committee with concerned institutions.

The establishment of the Advisory Committee is an integral part of UN efforts to support Libya in overcoming the protracted political deadlock and fragmentation in order to make progress towards national elections as the means to renew the legitimacy of Libya’s divided institutions. Libyans from all walks of life engaging with UNSMIL every day are deeply concerned about the current political situation and have urged the relaunch of the political process. UNSMIL shares this assessment. Libyans are aware of the damaging effects that the current political divisions are having on their country, its unity, sovereignty and stability.

In parallel to working with the Advisory Committee, UNSMIL is preparing to facilitate Libyan efforts to address economic reforms, unification of security and military institutions, and other long-standing drivers of conflict.

In line with paragraphs 2 and 5 of Security Council resolution 2755 (2024), the UNSMIL-facilitated political process is based on the principles of preserving stability, renewing the legitimacy and promoting unification of divided institutions. Throughout this process, the United Nations will stand firm in defending the principles of transparency, consensus and national ownership, with the objective to safeguard Libya’s sovereignty and the interests of the Libyan people.

The Advisory Committee will hold its first meeting next week in Tripoli.

The Advisory Committee Members: