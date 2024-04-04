A two-day discussion hosted by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Bor, the capital of Jonglei state, saw robust, constructive conversations on the National Action Plan for 2022-2024 to facilitate voluntary and dignified returns.

The aim of the workshop: Charting the way forward to enable people displaced by conflict to finally return to their original settlements and begin the painstaking process of rebuilding their lives.

According to Khalif Farah, a Civil Affairs Officer with the UN Peacekeeping mission, such debates are essential, especially as this young nation approaches its first post-independence elections.

“What we’re talking about is ensuring that all necessary factors to protect displaced civilians, including fostering a safe atmosphere for relocation, resettlement and reintegration, are in place. This is a vital dialogue,” he explains.

The planning process aims to accommodate both internally displaced persons and refugees in South Sudan and includes a comprehensive approach involving both communities and the government to implement essential strategies, such as restoring stability; strengthening governance at national and local levels, and promoting peacebuilding, social cohesion, reconciliation, and healing.

Upon completion of the Action Plan’s review, a state-level task force will provide returning populations with pertinent information regarding security conditions, available services, and the assistance they will receive both during their homeward journeys and upon arrival.

However, this process requires collaboration amongst government agencies, the UN family, civil society, displaced persons, as well as women and youth representatives to succeed.

“Improving the effectiveness and efficiency of our collective response is crucial in meeting the needs of displaced populations who are returning to their homes. This is an essential step towards achieving the provisions outlined in the Revitalized Peace Agreement,” said Elijah Mocnhom Wuor, Deputy Chairperson of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission.

After two days of deliberations, stakeholders have created a new implementation matrix spanning the next four years till 2028, which contains precise and actionable methodologies and tools for conducting surveys, performing security and context analysis, and responding to humanitarian needs.

Ensuring returnees can successfully reintegrate into society with the support they need remains a priority for the UN Peacekeeping mission and humanitarian partners.