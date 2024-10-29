As the rainy season continues in South Sudan, rising water levels in Fangak, a county in Jonglei state that lies adjacent to the White Nile, have caused concern among local authorities and communities residing here.

Following recent heavy downpours here, a delegation from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) visited the area to assist in putting flood mitigation measures in place.

“The South Sudanese government alongside international partners has begun efforts to support Fangak by improving drainage systems, constructing efficient flood barriers, and enhancing early warning systems to help prepare communities for potential floods,” explained Ms. Geetha Pious, Head of the UN Peacekeeping mission’s Field Office in Jonglei.

Floods have increased humanitarian needs, given rise to health issues, not to mention displacement and food insecurity, especially for those reliant on agriculture and livestock breeding.

"Look around—our roads, schools, and healthcare facilities are destroyed. Floodwaters have consumed our roads, crops, and livestock,” said Rebecca Athieng, a concerned mother of five.

The Paramount Chief of Fangak, Gordon Kong Tap, called for immediate action.

“Numerous families have been displaced across six areas in Fangak; people need dry land and food assistance without delay. I request state authorities and the UN to help us pump out floodwaters from these places without delays,” he stated.

For his part, Biel Butrus Biel, County Commissioner, emphasized the vital role played by proactive public awareness campaigns on flood mitigation in helping manage this latest climate crisis in Fangak.

“Our efforts concentrated on educational programs aimed at disaster risk reduction and promoting an understanding of climate resilience strategies. We hope that through joint efforts, Fangak will be able to withstand this inundation,” he explained, while adding that help was necessary.

The United Nations, humanitarian organizations, and NGOs initiated emergency assistance to affected communities, including food aid, healthcare, and support for rebuilding livelihoods.

Since 2019, South Sudan has repeatedly experienced the worst flooding in nearly 60 years, which has caused massive displacement, loss of properties and livelihoods, and severely increased the need for humanitarian assistance to affected populations.