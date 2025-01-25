The challenges facing the people of Jonglei State and Greater Pibor Administrative Areas are immense. But so is their determination to end the persistent cycle of cattle raiding, abductions, and sexual violence that plague this region of South Sudan.

“Children should not migrate to go to the cattle camp in the 21st century. Children should migrate to go to school,” states Pia Philip, the Undersecretary for the Ministry of Peace Building.

His passion for empowering youth to reach their full potential rather than being forced into a life of crime set the tone for discussions at a National Accountability Conference, supported by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), to develop robust new systems to strengthen accountability and rule of law as a pathway to sustainable peace.

For generations, Dinka, Lou Nuer and Murle communities across Jonglei and the GPAA have suffered huge harm from intercommunal violence, characterized by cattle-raiding, abduction of women and children, and sexual violence.

Research commissioned by UNMISS’ Rule of Law and Security Institutions Section found these practices are not cultural, but rather financially driven, in an environment of scarce resources, political conflict, intercommunal tensions and limited infrastructure and services. While the challenges are complex and deeply ingrained in the social fabric, the leaders of both areas believe the political will exists to change.

“We want peace within our respective areas and among our neighbours because we need each other. Without peace, we cannot have development,” says Atong Kuol Manyang, Jonglei State Deputy Governor. “We want the same peace that others enjoy, but it can only be achieved by working together with the support of partners.”

“The Government of Greater Pibor envisions a peaceful prosperity and inclusive areas where citizens live harmoniously and with respect for the rule of law,” says Alfred Agaya, Deputy Chief Administrator of the GPAA. “This mission is not just words on paper. It is a call to action for each of us to move beyond rhetoric towards an actionable plan.”

UNMISS is providing intensive support to these efforts, including building infrastructure and the capacity of the justice system.

“Without adherence to the rule of law and accountability, our prospects for peace and development will remain elusive. That’s why all stakeholders must share this vision with us,” says Justice Kulang Jerboam Macuor, President of the Court of Appeal for Greater Upper Nile.

He expressed concern at the lack of judges available to provide justice but said that the roll-out of mobile courts, supported by UNMISS, has helped improve accountability and build trust in the system.

“Thankfully, now we have sent a permanent judge to Pibor for the first time with the help of UNMISS which built a courthouse so we have a place where they can conduct hearings.”

UNMISS is urging political leaders to be innovative in finding solutions and develop a new action plan.

“This plan would serve as a roadmap for enhancing justice systems, reducing barriers to accountability, and fostering trust within communities,” says Guang Cong, the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General. “It an ambitious task but one that is achievable through collaboration, determination and active participation of all stakeholders.”

While high-level engagement is important, urgent action is needed on the ground to tackle the drivers of conflict, including the severe economic plight of communities.

“Empower women economically. Teach young people sustainable livelihood skills. For example, help them use the cows that they have, add value to their milk, provide refrigerated trucks to transport their products to Juba. When people can support themselves, they will no longer kill to survive, and that’s when peace will come to this area,” says Ministry of Peacebuilding Undersecretary, Pia Philip.