It’s a good day at the Kuajok prison—a baby has been born, and this tiny little life is emblematic of the positive impact prison reforms, particularly vocational training, has been having on the lives of inmates.

As a visiting team from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) traversed the prison corridors, male prisoners are singing popular songs. In a few minutes, they’ll be heading to a class in accounting.

Their female counterparts are engaged in tailoring lessons.

The Deputy Director of the prison, Joseph Akol Lual, says that these trainings, which were funded by the UN Peacekeeping mission in 2023, have greatly helped build morale and motivation among inmates.

“Our main purpose as a prison facility is to ensure that those incarcerated are treated with dignity and they have an opportunity to become productive members of society upon completion of their sentences,” he explains.

“By learning new skills, prisoners are becoming more confident in their ability to make a living once they are released. This feeling of being economically empowered fuels them every day.”

Mr Lual’s words resonate with those participating in this skills programme.

“I love designing clothes and making them. So, I pay great attention to my tailoring classes here. When I finish my time in prison, I’m confident that I can start my own small business and make women feel beautiful in my creations,” said a female inmate who prefers not to be named.

Women serving time in the Kuajok prison have been supported by the UN Peacekeeping mission in other ways as well, particularly through the construction of a perimeter wall separating male and female prison quarters.

“We were approached by prison authorities to help ensure that women inmates were not at risk of sexual violence and we funded the construction of a perimeter wall to give female prisoners privacy and safety through our Quick Impact Projects programme. We also trained women prisoners to contribute to the building of their own space,” says Precious Chinamasa, an UNMISS Corrections Officer, who facilitated the project.

Today, the women and men detained at this prison have compounds that are characterized by spaciousness and safety. Weather permitting, they also cultivate basic crops in case local vendors are unable to deliver essential food items, a common situation, especially during the rainy season.

Such sustainable steps to reform prisons go a long way to ensure that when it’s time for their release, prisoners can look forward to reintegrating fully into their families and communities.