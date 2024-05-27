In South Sudan, livestock plays a pivotal role for communities, enabling them to be economically empowered.

However, often, animal breeders do not have access to adequate veterinary assistance.

To help bridge this gap, Indian veterinarians serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) recently provided free veterinary services for livestock owners in Kodok, Upper Nile.

Some 1,494 animals were treated for numerous infections, including parasitic infestations, diarrhea, anemia, pneumonia, and tick infestations.

It’s an essential task that the Blue Helmets are happy to take on, said Lieutenant-Colonel Manoj Yadav.

“Our job as peacekeepers is clear—we are in South Sudan to protect civilians as well as boost trust and confidence,” he averred.

“As a veterinary doctor, I have the privilege to see firsthand the immediate impact of our assistance on the communities we are on the ground to serve. I believe we make a fundamental difference by ensuring that their animals are healthy, and they can eke out sustainable livelihoods,” he added.

In addition to medical treatments, Indian peacekeepers also boosted capacities among livestock owners on disease prevention, the importance of rotational grazing and habitat management.

“It’s not enough for us to treat diseased animals. We make every effort to engage livestock breeders and empower them with necessary knowledge on animal management best practices,” explained Dr. Yadav.

Yagub Olam, a cattle owner, is appreciative of this initiative.

“It’It is not always easy for us to provide the best for our animals and this free veterinary camp by Indian peacekeepers has benefited us greatly. I hope they will continue to help us,” he said with a smile.

Joseph Aban, County Commissioner of Fashoda, echoed these sentiments.

“We request UNMISS to conduct more such veterinary aid drives in future, which will go a long way in maintaining a healthy livestock population and improving the overall quality of life for community members,” he stated.